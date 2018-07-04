CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Halsey Seen With Machine Gun Kelly Days Before Breakup With G-Eazy

It's tough being a celebrity couple these days.

0 reads
Leave a comment
2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

Bay Area rapper G-Eazy and singer Halsey appeared to have one of the more enduring celebrity romances in recent times. However, Halsey announced the pair have split just days after being seen hanging out with Machine Gun Kelley.

PEOPLE.com writes:

The musicians, who collaborated on their hit “Him & I,” are “taking time apart” after a year of dating, Halsey confirmed Tuesday.

“I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart,” she wrote in a note posted to her Instagram Story.

“I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.”

The outlet adds that photos of the couple have been disappearing from her Instagram account and fans took notice that the singer has been dropping what appeared to be vague hints of the split via social media.

The Blast reports that rapper Machine Gun Kelly and Halsey were spotted at a Post Malone after-party last week after the “Congratulations” star performed at Hollywood Bowl, and G-Eazy was a special guest during Malone’s set with Halsey in the crowd.

Photo: WENN.com

Halsey Seen With Machine Gun Kelly Days Before Breakup With G-Eazy was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

16 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading Halsey Seen With Machine Gun Kelly Days Before Breakup With G-Eazy

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close