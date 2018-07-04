Halsey Seen With Machine Gun Kelly Days Before Breakup With G-Eazy

Bay Area rapper G-Eazy and singer Halsey appeared to have one of the more enduring celebrity romances in recent times. However, Halsey announced the pair have split just days after being seen hanging out with Machine Gun Kelley.

PEOPLE.com writes:

The musicians, who collaborated on their hit “Him & I,” are “taking time apart” after a year of dating, Halsey confirmed Tuesday.

“I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart,” she wrote in a note posted to her Instagram Story.

“I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.”

The outlet adds that photos of the couple have been disappearing from her Instagram account and fans took notice that the singer has been dropping what appeared to be vague hints of the split via social media.

The Blast reports that rapper Machine Gun Kelly and Halsey were spotted at a Post Malone after-party last week after the “Congratulations” star performed at Hollywood Bowl, and G-Eazy was a special guest during Malone’s set with Halsey in the crowd.

