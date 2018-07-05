CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Ella Mai Recruits Nicki Minaj & Quavo For “Boo’d Up” Remix

0 reads
Leave a comment
Ella Mai

Source: Twitter/@EllaMai / na

Via | HipHopDX

British singer-songwriter Ella Mai has tapped both Nicki Minaj and Migos member Quavo for her “Boo’d Up” remix.

The summer banger, which was produced by Mustard, comes on the heels of her performance at this year’s BET Awards and her recent feature as YouTube’s Artist on the Rise.

The original “Boo’d Up” has, as of this writing, more than 115 million views on YouTube and has been in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 13 weeks.

 

 

Ella Mai Recruits Nicki Minaj & Quavo For “Boo’d Up” Remix was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

16 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading Ella Mai Recruits Nicki Minaj & Quavo For “Boo’d Up” Remix

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close