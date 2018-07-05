GG Music: Taylor Bennett Is In His Robbin’ Season For New Music Video “Rock ‘N’ Roll”

Taylor Bennett is keeping the energy in 2018 with one new release after another.

After dropping his infectious “Minimum Wage” track earlier this year, Bennett is now gearing up for a new EP called Be Yourself. To assist the release, Bennett released visuals for his new song “Rock ‘N’ Roll.”

In the music video, Bennett robs a record store with a female accomplice. They use Elvis masks to disguise themselves — which is a not-so-subtle nod to the so-called “King of Rock” and other musicians like him who’ve taken ideas from Black artists without any proper credit. Clearly, Taylor is a stickup kid with a message.

His big heist is presented out of order, so you’ll definitely have fun piecing together the story. Peep the colorful video in collaboration with Naked Gallery below. Then make sure you check out Be Yourself when it drops July 12!

