WYD?: Ben Simmons Parties With Kardashians

Who's going to tell him?

NBA Awards Show 2018 - Backstage Photo Room

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Ben Simmons is playing a dangerous game. The NBA Rookie of the Year was seen partying with Kardashians on July 4th.

Reports Page Six:

Sparks flew between Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons at her sister Khloé Kardashian’s July Fourth party.

Seated outside by the pool, the model cozied up to the Sixers point guard on a daybed, as captured on Khloé’s Instagram story Wednesday.

After Jenner, 22, and Simmons, 21, were outed as a couple earlier this spring, the NBA star was accused of cheating on singer Tinashe — who later said she is done dating basketball players.

The new pair were recently spotted on a more low-key outing than Khloé’s soiree: grocery shopping. A spy caught them checking out high-end health food store Erewhon Market in Los Angeles last month.

We cannot stress enough the jeopardy Simmons is putting his NBA career in.

Somebody tell him.

Photo: Getty

WYD?: Ben Simmons Parties With Kardashians was originally published on hiphopwired.com

