Chris Brown Arrested For Felony Assault

Chris Brown plays Miami

Source: JLN Photography/WENN.com / WENN

Looks like old trouble found Breezy.

Chris Brown was arrested right after his concert in West Palm Beach, Florida and charged with felony assault. The charges were in connection an incident at a Tampa nightclub in April 2017. Brown allegedly attacked a photographer.

He was released after paying a $2,000 bond.

Source: TMZ

