BlackLoveGoals: Remy Ma & Papoose’s Most Romantic Social Media Moments

Remy Ma and Papoose are one of hip-hop’s elite couples. The way they match each other’s fly, their unorthodox story, and genuine displays of the love they share always makes them #Relationshipgoals.

The couple has been very open about their heartbreaking struggles with conceiving a child in the past. However, after a year of Remy slimming down and committing to a healthier lifestyle the couple has announced they are 4 months pregnant this week.

The announcement came during the couple’s beautiful vow renewal ceremony with their family and friends.

#TheMackies have been solid for 10 years. The couple first tied the knot in a courthouse moments before Remy was sentenced to spend eight years in jail for shooting a thief during a fight.

After serving seven years of her sentence, Papoose was still right by her side when Remy was released in 2014.

Despite their time away from each other, the pressures of being a couple in the spotlight, and infertility issues… their bond still seems stronger than ever.

Click through to see Elyse.NC’s social album that proves Remy & Papoose will forever be #BlackLove goals.

