CLOSE
National
Home > National

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Are Engaged?

1 reads
Leave a comment
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - July 5, 2018

Source: Gotham / Getty

Are Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin engaged?!

According to TMZ, the two got engaged on Saturday evening in the Bahamas during dinner at a local restaurant, where “two eyewitnesses” say they saw Bieber pop the question to Baldwin.

Via TMZ

The 2 women who say they saw the engagement go down claim it was at a resort in the Bahamas.They say everyone was at a restaurant on the property doing salsa dancing when Justin’s security told everyone to put their phones away, because something special was about to happen.

They say Justin then proposed in front of everyone.

Bieber and Baldwin have not confirmed the news yet but Bieber’s father shared a post on Instagram, saying he is “excited for the next chapter” in his son’s life.

@justinbieber Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!

A post shared by Jeremy Bieber (@jeremybieber) on

Justin and Hailey began dating again about a month ago after previously dating before they split in 2016.

SOURCE: TMZ | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Are Engaged? was originally published on radionowindy.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

16 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Are Engaged?

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close