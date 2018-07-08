CLOSE
#BlackExcellence: Oprah Didn’t Know This One Thing About Herself Until She Googled It

The talk show icon is even more successful than she could ever imagine.

Despite Oprah Winfrey being one of the most famous and successful people in the world, even she doesn’t know just how deep her accomplishments go. She had to discover a few of them online.

Recently, the talk show icon told British Vogue’s editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful, that she had no idea she was the first self-made African-American billionaire until she Googled it. (She was labeled a billionaire back in 2003.)

“This is what I didn’t know,” she explained. “That I was the first African-American self-made billionaire. Did not know that.”

She also learned that she’s given more money to charity in the 21st century more than any other African-American.

“I said ‘this is really good,’”she said about seeing that tidbit.

Watch this interview of her below:

You go Auntie Oprah!

