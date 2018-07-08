If You’re Still Sleep On “Power,” Here’s 5 Reasons To Catch Up With Season 5

Our favorite summer escape, Power, has returned with a vengeance for its 5th season.

Promotions for the new season teased that “Everyone Is Implicated,” helping the premiere attract 1.55 million viewers and rave reviews.

If you’re one of the few who’ve been sleeping on the Power phenomenon for the past five seasons, it’s not too late to wake up.

Tariq St. Patrick stressed out Twitter with Power Premiere over the weekend. https://t.co/pIEGDwanSe — BET (@BET) July 2, 2018

Each season, the writers throw constant curve balls, giving viewers new reasons to fall in love with the characters.

Despite the ever-changing storyline, there are five main reasons that Power always leaves fans wanting more.

Click through hear Elyse.NC’s case for why you should quit lacking and tune in ASAP!

