CLOSE
National
Home > National

Drake’s Surprise Wireless Festival Set Didn’t Quite Save The Day

The 20-minute set wasn’t enough to make up for headliner DJ Khaled’s no-show.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Drake & Virgil Abloh Celebrate Miami Art Week At The American Express Platinum House At The Miami Beach EDITION

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

Which would you rather see: 20 minutes of Drake or an hour long set from DJ Khaled? The answer from fans in England might surprise the OVO faithful.

Drizzy had a busy weekend, dropping a new freestyle, hitting a billion first week streams and doing a surprise show at in the U.K.’s Wireless Festival in place of Khaled and Cardi B.

But fans who travelled, waited and paid top dollar to see a headline set from Khaled we’re not satisfied with the brief treat from Aubrey.

And after the Featival admitted it knew about Khaled’s travel conflict months in advance, attendees began demanding their money back, and shitting on the company for failing to keep it funky with them up front.

Hit the jump to see more of what frustrated customers had to say about the whole debacle.

Drake’s Surprise Wireless Festival Set Didn’t Quite Save The Day was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

16 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading Drake’s Surprise Wireless Festival Set Didn’t Quite Save The Day

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close