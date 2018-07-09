CLOSE
Rick Ross Facing Lawsuit Over “Maybach Music” Tagline

A rapper by the name of Young Muhammad claims the Maybach Music Group boss lifted the idea from a song titled "Caprice Music."

American Eagle celebrates 40 year anniversary

Source: Derrick Salters/WENN.com / WENN

Rick Ross is just as known for his ever-present “Maybach Music” tagline as he is for his own ad-libs, and now he’s facing a lawsuit over it. A rapper claims that Rozay stole the concept of the tag from a song the pair did together back in 2007.

TMZ reports:

We broke the story … Ishaq R. Muhammad — aka Young Muhammad — threatened to sue Da Boss back in September 2017, claiming Rick stole the catchphrase — frequently dropped on his songs — from Muhammad’s 2007 jam, “Caprice Music.”

According to new legal docs … YM says he featured Rick on his “Caprice Music” single and Ross could be heard saying the phrase all over the track. Muhammad claims that’s where Ross got the idea for “Maybach Music” … and he’s been using it ever since.

Muhammad’s officially taking Rick to small claims court now, and wants $9,999 for theft of his intellectual property. He’s also suing Roc Nation for endorsing “Maybach Music.”

Ross has yet to respond publicly to the claims.

Hear where the tagline first got started below on “Maybach Music” with Jay-Z. Salute to Jessica Gomes for the now-infamous tag.

Photo: WENN.com

Rick Ross Facing Lawsuit Over “Maybach Music” Tagline was originally published on hiphopwired.com

