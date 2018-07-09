Teyana Taylor Gives Her Thoughts About Having More Kids [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 07.09.18
Teyana Taylor stopped by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to talk about her new album “KTSE” and her life as a mom as well as an artist. She’s gotten such a great response from fans about her new album even though she didn’t feel it was complete. Teyana mentioned that there were some songs missing, verses taken off, but happy that people are enjoying it.

Teyana and her husband, Iman Shumpert share a daughter, Junie Shumpert. Headkrack spoke about how he loves to watch them on social media and the other day she said a bad word repeating after what Teyana said. Gary With Da Tea asked if she was having anymore kids and Teyana wasn’t ready for that.

She is very focused on her career in music as well as on television. Teyana loves being a mom and right now Junie is all she needs. She has plenty of time and just wants to enjoy life right now.

