Teyana Taylor Gives Her Thoughts About Having More Kids [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Teyana Taylor stopped by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to talk about her new album “KTSE” and her life as a mom as well as an artist. She’s gotten such a great response from fans about her new album even though she didn’t feel it was complete. Teyana mentioned that there were some songs missing, verses taken off, but happy that people are enjoying it.

Follow @TheRSMS

Teyana and her husband, Iman Shumpert share a daughter, Junie Shumpert. Headkrack spoke about how he loves to watch them on social media and the other day she said a bad word repeating after what Teyana said. Gary With Da Tea asked if she was having anymore kids and Teyana wasn’t ready for that.

RELATED: Why Teyana Taylor Was Surprised When Her Album Dropped [EXCLUSIVE]

She is very focused on her career in music as well as on television. Teyana loves being a mom and right now Junie is all she needs. She has plenty of time and just wants to enjoy life right now.

RELATED: How We Know Iman Shumpert Is Madly In Love With Teyana Taylor [EXCLUSIVE]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Is Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert’s Marriage Strong Enough To Survive Reality TV? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Nicki MInaj, Teyana Taylor & La La Slay The 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards 25 photos Launch gallery Nicki MInaj, Teyana Taylor & La La Slay The 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards 1. 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards 1 of 25 2. 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards 2 of 25 3. 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards 3 of 25 4. 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards – Inside 4 of 25 5. 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards 5 of 25 6. 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards 6 of 25 7. 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards – Arrivals 7 of 25 8. 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards 8 of 25 9. 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards 9 of 25 10. 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards – Arrivals 10 of 25 11. 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards – Arrivals 11 of 25 12. 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards 12 of 25 13. CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show and Tea at Chateau Marmont 13 of 25 14. CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show and Tea at Chateau Marmont 14 of 25 15. CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show and Tea at Chateau Marmont 15 of 25 16. CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show and Tea at Chateau Marmont 16 of 25 17. CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show and Tea at Chateau Marmont 17 of 25 18. 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards – Arrivals 18 of 25 19. 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards – Arrivals 19 of 25 20. 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards – Arrivals 20 of 25 21. 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards – Arrivals 21 of 25 22. 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards 22 of 25 23. 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards 23 of 25 24. 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards 24 of 25 25. 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards 25 of 25 Skip ad Continue reading Nicki MInaj, Teyana Taylor & La La Slay The 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards Nicki MInaj, Teyana Taylor & La La Slay The 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards

Teyana Taylor Gives Her Thoughts About Having More Kids [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com