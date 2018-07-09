CLOSE
‘Black Panther’ Actor Winston Duke To Star In Kimbo Slice Biopic

Duke played M'Baku in the Marvel Studios hit and definitely has the size of the late backyard fight king.

The late Kevin “Kimbo Slice” Ferguson will forever be remembered as a feared brawler who gained fame in the now-infamous backyard bare-knuckle fights that used to be all the rage online. The brawny Winston Duke, who starred as the warrior M’Baku, has been tapped to play the lead role.

Deadline reports:

Deadline exclusively announced the news about the feature last October, which is being produced by Steve Lee Jones’ Bee Holder Productions and Michael J. Weiss’ Webros Entertainment.

White Boy Rick scribe Andy Weiss is writing the screenplay about the Bahamian-born backyard brawler who rose from homelessness to mixed martial arts fame after his brutal backyard fights drew a huge YouTube audience. Kimbo Slice died suddenly in June 2016 at 42 from heart failure and a liver mass. Though he battled high blood pressure for years, Kimbo Slice insisted on boxing months before his death, winning a three-round heavyweight match against Dhafir “Dada 5000” Harris at Bellator 149 in Houston. Before dying Kimbo Slice was scheduled to fight James Thompson in the main event Bellator 158 despite his family’s mixed emotions. They knew his health was ailing given his lack of energy in the Dada 5000 fight.

Duke and Slice’s manager, Michael Imber, will be part of the executive producer pool for the film.

A release date is pending.

