CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watch The Insecure Season 3 Trailer [VIDEO]

1 reads
Leave a comment
HBO Celebrates New Season Of 'Insecure' With Block Party In Inglewood

Source: Randy Shropshire / Getty

Get your DVR’s ready our favorite show is coming back to HBO August 12th at 10:30pm.  Issa and her girls are coming with the realest blackest drama to wrap our summer.

But one thing we are missing from this 2 minute trailer…. where is Lawrence?!  I know Issa is messing with our minds and we can’t go a whole entire season not seeing him but he was left out of the trailer and it’s got us in our feelings.

 

Why Issa Rae Needs To Tackle Black Toxic Masculinity On ‘Insecure’

6 photos Launch gallery

Why Issa Rae Needs To Tackle Black Toxic Masculinity On ‘Insecure’

Continue reading Why Issa Rae Needs To Tackle Black Toxic Masculinity On ‘Insecure’

Why Issa Rae Needs To Tackle Black Toxic Masculinity On ‘Insecure’

Several recent public incidents prove that toxic Black masculinity exists and what better way to address it then through the lens of art.

Watch The Insecure Season 3 Trailer [VIDEO] was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close