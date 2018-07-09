86-Year-Old With Arthritis & The Flu Pops Off On Roy Wood Jr. [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
07.09.18
Roy Wood Jr. is up to his prank calls again. He called a 86-year-old woman that is suffering from arthritis and the flu. She was being accused of being mean to people in the building and could possibly face eviction.

The woman told him that she is going to pray and ask the Lord to help him. He told her she needed anger management classes. She then told Roy that she has a gun and will blow his balls around his neck. The lady on the phone then told someone to call the cops and you won’t believe what she said when she found out it was a prank.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

86-Year-Old With Arthritis & The Flu Pops Off On Roy Wood Jr. [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

