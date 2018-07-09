Why Do The Women On “My 600-Lb Life” Have The Same Type Of Boyfriends? [EXCLUSIVE]

| 07.09.18
Get ready to hear all the celebrity news with Gary With Da Tea! He spoke about Michelle Willams and her fiancé, Pastor Chad Johnson getting a show on OWN and how Beyonce might be jealous. Gary then began talking about how he was watching OWN all weekend because they had a “My 600-lb Life” marathon on.

Him and Rickey Smiley was laughing because all the women on that show have a man that just keeps feeding them. Gary talked about one couple where if the boyfriend didn’t feed her she wouldn’t give him sex. He also spoke about Future going off for young rappers copying him.

Headkrack spoke about how Future has an influence over people, but everyone copies from others. Khloe Kardashian had to go off on some fans that made fun of her baby. Some are saying that the baby isn’t cute and she’s tired of it.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

