CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Fans React To Last Night’s Dramatic Episode Of ‘The Bachelorette’

Did you tune in?

4 reads
Leave a comment
The Bachelorette Episode 7 as seen on ABC.

Source: Supplied by WENN.com / WENN

Last night, fans tuned in as The Bachelorette‘s Becca traveled to the Bahamas with her hunky group of guys on a mission to send two home. It was a hard choice but light-eyed Wills and macho man Leo were the men Becca ultimately said her farewells to. In the midst of making those tough decisions there was a lot of drama, namely Colton revealing he’s still a virgin, an interruption from Trump, and Blake’s near meltdown when he thought he wasn’t worthy of a 1-on-1 with the bachelorette. But that was just the start.

See how fans reacted to the episode on the flip and tune in next Monday on ABC as Becca meets with her guys’ families.

Fans React To Last Night’s Dramatic Episode Of ‘The Bachelorette’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

15 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading Fans React To Last Night’s Dramatic Episode Of ‘The Bachelorette’

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close