Round 3: Jimmy Kimmel Claps Back At Donald Trump For Putting Lies On His Name

He had time.

JIMMY KIMMEL

Source: Randy Holmes / Getty

The late night hosts continue to stand their ground against Donald Trump in one of the most heated non-rap beefs of 2018.

First, it started with Trump calling Jimmy Fallon a “lost soul” and Stephen Colbert a “low life” in a rally speech. He also took shots at Jimmy Kimmel, basically saying he wouldn’t appear on his show because he’s fake. According to Trump, Kimmel had been much nicer to him in the past and now all of a sudden, Kimmel is dragging Trump’s name through the mud.

Fallon and Colbert responded to Trump in a joint video, and now after a vacation, Kimmel finally has some words for Trump. Peep what he has to say below!

