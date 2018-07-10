Buffalo Bill RB LeSean McCoy Accused Of Violently Assaulting Girlfriend [PHOTOS]

A domestic violence allegation against Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy surfaced on social media early Tuesday morning, accusing him of violently beating his girlfriend, Delicia Cordon.
A friend of Cordon posted an image of her allegedly with graphic facial injuries along with a message stating that McCoy not only committed the act but also has abused his son in the past.
@shadymccoy is THE DEVIL!!! YOU ARE AN ANIMAL!!!!!! We didn’t say anything about how you beat your dog “Henny” into kidney failure. Let’s not talk about all the times my best friend had to stop you from VICIOUSLY beating your son for small things like peeing in the bed. We kept quiet about your drug usage … all the ILLEGAL steroids and needles you were using, but we will not keep quiet about this!!!!!! I can’t believe you did this to my best friend!!!!! YOUR KARMA IS GOING TO BE SO REAL!!!!!! The world needs to know what type of animal you really are!!!!!!! This was just her yesterday on the left and now this morning this is her on the right!!!! #WomanBeater #AnimalAbuser #ChildAbuser @nfl @tmz_tv @buffalobills
The Bills are aware of the incident, per ESPN’s Dianna Russini. McCoy responded on social media about the allegation.
