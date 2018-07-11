Jonathan McReynolds’ “Lovin’ Me” Inspires Awesome Quote “When Others Are Throwing Shade, God’s Love Will Give You Shine” [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley played Jonathan McReynolds‘ “Lovin’Me” and the song is so powerful. The lyrics talk about being broken as he grew up and God always being by his side. Sometimes we are faced with challenges and feel like less of a person, but God wants us to know that no matter what we are special.

Jonathan also spoke about looking in the mirror and how when God loves you there is no falling low. Pastor Haynes called in and the song inspired him and said, “When others are throwing shade, God’s love will give you shine.” Sometimes people don’t want to see you thrive and rather put you down, but God’s got our back.

