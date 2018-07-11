Rickey Smiley Joins The “In My Feelings Challenge” [VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 07.10.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

If you haven’t it seen it yet everyone is doing the “In My Feelings Challenge.” The song comes from Drake’s new album “Scorpion” and it’s pretty dope. Rickey Smiley while hanging out with family decided to do It and you might want to join in.

Everyone in the video looked like they were having a good time and when they started the dance were so in sync. Rickey at the end began hopping and then everyone went to do a little freestyle. What do you think of the dance Rickey Smiley did?

RELATED: “Booed Up” Line Dance Is About To Have Cookouts On Fire! [VIDEO]

RELATED: How The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Team Spent Their Vacation [EXCLUSIVE]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Opens Up About How Being On “Rickey Smiley For Real” Affected His Kids [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Rickey Smiley On The Water In Miami

Rickey Smiley On The Water In Miami [PHOTOS]

8 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley On The Water In Miami [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rickey Smiley On The Water In Miami [PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley On The Water In Miami [PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley Joins The “In My Feelings Challenge” [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close