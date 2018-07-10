Are People Picking On “Love & Hip Hop” Star Tommie Lee? [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 07.10.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Tommie Lee from “Love & Hip Hop” is in trouble again, but that’s not surprising. She recently allegedly got very aggressive with a police officer after he told her to move her car out of the way. Tommie also hit a valet worker and was under the influence even though she’s not supposed to be drinking because of her past.

Gary With Da Tea believes that people are picking on her and Da Brat thinks it’s on purpose that they mess with her. Kimbo Slice passed away in 2016 and it looks like a movie about him is on the way. Winston Duke from “Black Panther” will play the late fighter, but there is no word on when it will come out.

RELATED: LHHATL Recap: Erica Mena’s Thirst For Tommie Lee Is At Peak Levels

RELATED: Tommie Lee On Why She’s Thought About Killing Her Exes [EXCLUSIVE]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Why The Cops Are Investigating Tommie Lee [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Are People Picking On “Love & Hip Hop” Star Tommie Lee? [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close