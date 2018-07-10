Why Nas Was Put On Blast By A DJ [EXCLUSIVE]

| 07.10.18
Get ready for Gary With Da Tea and his celebrity gossip! Gary talked about Nas and how he’s making headlines for being put on blast by DJ Nabs. The DJ accused Nas of sleeping with his girlfriend and mentioned he saw text messages shared between the two.

Gary spoke about how DJ Nabs cheated on his wife to be with his now girlfriend and how that isn’t right. Da Brat mentioned that DJ Nab has been so quiet and it’s not like him to share this kind of news so there might be more to this story. Gary also spoke about men acting like women for going through phones.

Cardi B is also making headlines because she’s countersuing her manager for extortion. Her ex-manager, Shaft believes he created the person she is today and didn’t get paid for certain jobs he completed. Da Brat mentioned that sometimes the people you come in with are mad when you drop them.

