Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino Drops ‘Summer Pack’ [LISTEN]

When is that Childish Gambino album dropping, though?

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Childish Gambino just blessed his fans with a couple of new songs. Titled Summer Pack, the two tunes—”Summertime Magic” and “Feels Like Summer”—are available on the usual streaming services. 

The Atlanta actor and rapper gets his croon on in the breezy “Summertime Magic” and does more harmonizing on the subdued “Feels Like Summer.”

Recently, Gambino aka Donald Glover got sued by his old Glassnote label in a dispute over royalties.

The Summer Pack is released via mcDJ Recording, under license to RCA Records, per the credits, though. Later this year, Childish Gambino will hit the road on tour with openers Rae Sremmurd and Vince Staples.

Take a listen below.

Photo: Getty

