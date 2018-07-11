LeSean McCoy says the claims that he viciously attacked his girlfriend are false. In fact, the NFL running back previously sued the woman, who he says he hasn’t spoken to in months, to get her out of his home.

A friend of Delicia Cordon posted a graphic photo of her bruised and bloodied face, with the caption blatantly pointing the finger at McCoy.

But since, Cordon has claimed that Shady McCoy is the one who set her up for the home invasion that led to her beating.

Cordon and McCoy are involved in an eviction battle and were due to head to court. On Tuesday (July 10), the home invader reportedly entered the suburban Atlanta home at 3 a.m. He then beat Cordon while demanding jewelry and money.

“Ms. Cordon was physically assaulted in the home by a male assailant who entered the home with no signs of forced entry,” said Cordon’s lawyer in a statement to People. “Ms. Cordon sustained multiple injuries to her head, face and arms during this horrendous attack”

However, McCoy denies any involvement in the incident.

“For the record, the totally baseless and offensive claims made against me are completely false,” said McCoy on Instagram. “Further more [sic], I have not had any direct contact with any of the people involved in months.”

A post shared by Lesean Mccoy (@shadymccoy) on Jul 10, 2018 at 9:16am PDT

LeSean McCoy Denies Savagely Beating Ex-Girlfriend, She Says He Set Her Up was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9: