I’m just going to throw this out there and you do with it what you will: beard gang is winning. Light, dark, gentleman, or f*ckboy, it’s hard to resist a man that has a good, shapely scruff going. I’m not sure why, but beard addiction is really an actual ailment at this point—and many, many women deal with it on a day-to-day basis.

So, when @t0nit0ne tweeted that having a good beard is basically the equivalent to a woman having a nice ass, 1). The tweet went viral and 2). I had to agree on some level. That neatly trimmed scruff makes you do a double take. You might even be inclined to accept things from Beard Gang that you wouldn’t accept from Naked Mole Rat Gang. Just saying.

I feel like a great beard on a man, is like a great ass on a woman. They could literally be a 5/10 in the face, but with those particular assets, they gain at least two extra points. — TONI (@t0nit0ne) July 10, 2018

Some of your MCMs and WCWs aren't as cute as you think they are. The beard/ass just has you distracted. LOL — TONI (@t0nit0ne) July 10, 2018

But tell me, how do you feel? Have you been distracted by a great beard? Is it the equivalent to ladies having nice, round booties? I went around and asked my friends and they had a lot to say on the topic. Press play on the clip up top to see ’em chime in.

Does His Beard Increase His Chances? We Chime In… was originally published on globalgrind.com