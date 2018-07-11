CLOSE
Does His Beard Increase His Chances? We Chime In…

Press play to see the real effect of Beard Gang.

I’m just going to throw this out there and you do with it what you will: beard gang is winning. Light, dark, gentleman, or f*ckboy, it’s hard to resist a man that has a good, shapely scruff going. I’m not sure why, but beard addiction is really an actual ailment at this point—and many, many women deal with it on a day-to-day basis.

So, when @t0nit0ne tweeted that having a good beard is basically the equivalent to a woman having a nice ass, 1). The tweet went viral and 2). I had to agree on some level. That neatly trimmed scruff makes you do a double take. You might even be inclined to accept things from Beard Gang that you wouldn’t accept from Naked Mole Rat Gang. Just saying.

But tell me, how do you feel? Have you been distracted by a great beard? Is it the equivalent to ladies having nice, round booties? I went around and asked my friends and they had a lot to say on the topic. Press play on the clip up top to see ’em chime in.

