Watch The Trailer For Cedric The Entertainer’s New Series ‘The Neighborhood’

The Neighborhood

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

Cedric Entertainer is still hard at work. Now the King of Comedy is starring in The Neighborhood alongside Max Greenfield.  In The Neighborhood, Greenfield’s character, Dave Johnson, and his family move from the Midwest into a neighborhood in East Los Angeles. Cedric the Entertainer, who is also an executive producer on the series, plays Calvin Butler, the Johnson’s opinionated next door neighbor whose family has lived in the neighborhood for generations. Calvin is wary of the newcomers, especially the Johnsons, who he believes will disrupt the culture on the block.

Beth Behrs and Tichina Arnold also star in The Neighborhood. Check out the trailer below before the show premieres on October 1st.

https://youtu.be/JlVlzYs4ygc

