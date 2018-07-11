The DC Extended Universe is about to get a lot more complicated as Warner Bros. has officially given the greenlight to Todd Phillips’ Joker origin film that’s set to star Gladiator scoundrel Joaquin Phoenix. In other words, we will be getting an entirely new Joker to go along with Jared Leto‘s Suicide Squad iteration.

The latter’s is also rumored to be getting his own film in the near future. At this point it just seems like DC is throwing everything to the wall just to see what sticks.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, this latest version of The Joker is set to start filming this September in New York City and will center around the“exploration of a man disregarded by society [that] is not only a gritty character study, but also a broader cautionary tale.” It does sound like an interesting take, but with the quality that these DCEU superhero/supervillain movies have been, we’re skeptical.

The good news here (if you want to call it that) is that the Joker film will be working with a modest $55 million budget. So should the movie turn out to be a hit then it’s a huge win for the studio, but if it flops it won’t be such a huge loss like with that god awful Justice League flick.

No word yet on when The Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix will be riding into theaters but best believe Batman fanatics will drag life out of everyone involved should it be hot garbagé.

—

Photo: WENN.com

Joaquin Phoenix’s The Joker Film Is Officially Happening was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9: