CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Joaquin Phoenix’s The Joker Film Is Officially Happening

The Joker is getting a makeover even though Warner Bros. isn't done with the Suicide Squad's version of the Clown Prince of Crime.

2 reads
Leave a comment
Joaquin Phoenix

Source: photo: WENN

The DC Extended Universe is about to get a lot more complicated as Warner Bros. has officially given the greenlight to Todd Phillips’ Joker origin film that’s set to star Gladiator scoundrel Joaquin Phoenix. In other words, we will be getting an entirely new Joker to go along with Jared Leto‘s Suicide Squad iteration.

The latter’s is also rumored to be getting his own film in the near future. At this point it just seems like DC is throwing everything to the wall just to see what sticks.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, this latest version of The Joker is set to start filming this September in New York City and will center around the“exploration of a man disregarded by society [that] is not only a gritty character study, but also a broader cautionary tale.” It does sound like an interesting take, but with the quality that these DCEU superhero/supervillain movies have been, we’re skeptical.

The good news here (if you want to call it that) is that the Joker film will be working with a modest $55 million budget. So should the movie turn out to be a hit then it’s a huge win for the studio, but if it flops it won’t be such a huge loss like with that god awful Justice League flick.

No word yet on when The Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix will be riding into theaters but best believe Batman fanatics will drag life out of everyone involved should it be hot garbagé.

Photo: WENN.com

Joaquin Phoenix’s The Joker Film Is Officially Happening was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

16 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading Joaquin Phoenix’s The Joker Film Is Officially Happening

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close