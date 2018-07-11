Ms. Jannie & Rickey Smiley’s Granddad Go In On Each Other! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 07.11.18
Rickey Smiley visited Ms. Jannie and they decided to call up his grandfather. You might need to grab some tissues because this conversation will have you in tears. Ms. Jannie called up the granddad and he didn’t want to talk at first because he said he was with a young woman in bed.

She told him he couldn’t even get it up and that no one wants him. Granddad told Ms. Jannie all he messes around with is young girls because the old ones burn out quick. Ms. Jannie told granddad that he was a small worm and women probably can’t even feel it.

Rickey was in the background cracking up and falling on the floor. Ms. Jannie went in on grandpa and he had nothing to say to her after that. We can’t wait for Rickey to go visit her again.

