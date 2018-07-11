Why Cam Newton Not Marrying His Girlfriend After Having 3 Children Shouldn’t Matter [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 07.11.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Cam Newton and his longtime girlfriend, Kia Proctor welcomed their 3rd child together. The internet doesn’t understand why he’s not marrying her and they keep having children. Rickey Smiley talked about how some people need to stay out of others business because they don’t know what kind of agreement the couple has.

He mentioned that people should only care about the healthy baby. In other news, IHOP told fans that IHOB was just a publicity stunt and they won’t be changing the name. Carmelo Anthony will meet with the Houston Rockets and we will have to wait to see where he ends up.

RELATED: Cam Newton & Kia Proctor Welcome Third Child

RELATED: Why Black Tony Is Upset That Cam Newton Wasn’t In “Black Panther” [EXCLUSIVE]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Why Cam Newton Doesn’t Want Jerry Richardson To Sell The Carolina Panthers

The Latest:

Top 10 Cam Newton Looks On & Off The Field! [PHOTOS]

10 photos Launch gallery

Top 10 Cam Newton Looks On & Off The Field! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Top 10 Cam Newton Looks On & Off The Field! [PHOTOS]

Top 10 Cam Newton Looks On & Off The Field! [PHOTOS]

Why Cam Newton Not Marrying His Girlfriend After Having 3 Children Shouldn’t Matter [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close