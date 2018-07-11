Cam Newton and his longtime girlfriend, Kia Proctor welcomed their 3rd child together. The internet doesn’t understand why he’s not marrying her and they keep having children. Rickey Smiley talked about how some people need to stay out of others business because they don’t know what kind of agreement the couple has.

Follow @TheRSMS

He mentioned that people should only care about the healthy baby. In other news, IHOP told fans that IHOB was just a publicity stunt and they won’t be changing the name. Carmelo Anthony will meet with the Houston Rockets and we will have to wait to see where he ends up.

RELATED: Cam Newton & Kia Proctor Welcome Third Child

RELATED: Why Black Tony Is Upset That Cam Newton Wasn’t In “Black Panther” [EXCLUSIVE]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Why Cam Newton Doesn’t Want Jerry Richardson To Sell The Carolina Panthers

The Latest:

Why Cam Newton Not Marrying His Girlfriend After Having 3 Children Shouldn’t Matter [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com