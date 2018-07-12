CLOSE
Dictonary.Com Wants All The Smoke With ‘Self Made’ Kylie Jenner And Any Other Alternative Fact Givers

Word

Source: maureenpr / Getty

Even the Dictionary is fed up with alternative Kardashian facts.

 

On Wednesday, Kylie Jenner pretty much broke the Internet with her Forbes cover and soon-to-be-Billionaire status. But when folks saw the article claimed that Travis Scott’s baby mama was self made, all Internet hell broke loose.

 

#Nene stepped into #TheShadeRoom to clarify her comment!

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

 

And Dictionary.com wasn’t too far behind with their reminder of what it actually means to be self-made.

Come to think of it, they’re always delivering underhanded shade at the most appropriate moments. Like the time they had to remind Trump lovers what it meant to be a “stable genius”.

Or when they corrected NBC for not calling a spade a spade — or a racist a racist in this case.

 

But have we gotten so unfamiliar with folks speaking the truth that “speaking facts” starts to look like “throwing shade”?

 

Either way, they said what we were all feeling, so..

via GIPHY

Dictonary.Com Wants All The Smoke With ‘Self Made’ Kylie Jenner And Any Other Alternative Fact Givers was originally published on globalgrind.com

