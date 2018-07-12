Join HOT 107.9 at the Greenbriar Mall Back To School Bash 2018

17th Annual Back to School Bash at Greenbriar Mall, Sat July 28th 10am – 3pm. Over 1,500 Book bags filled with School Supplies for K-12 grade students, a Vendor Fair, FREE Haircuts for boys, Spin Wheel, Inflatables, Game Truck, Face Painting, Canvas Painting, Balloon Artist, Arts & Craft Station, Kid and Teen Fashion Show, Shopping Spree, Voter Registration Drive, Live Entertainment, Live Dj, Motivational Speakers, Fire Truck, SURPRISE Celebrity guests, lots of raffle drawings and much more for the entire family!

BOOK BAG REGISTRATION LINE-UP TO BEGIN at 9:00 a.m. at the North Parking lot (Back of the Mall)

High School Students will register at the Macy’s Stage (High School students are NOT required to bring a parent to register)

K-8th grade will register at the Burlington Stage (K-8th grade parents are REQUIRED to register students)

The First 1,500 students to register will receive a wrist band to receive a FREE book bag with supplies WHILE SUPPLIES LAST

Each child must be present at registration and at distribution to receive their book bag with supplies at 2 p.m.

NO wrist band NO book bag (NO EXCEPTIONS)

