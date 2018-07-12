CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

He Wins: Will Smith Scales A Bridge In Epic #InMyFeelingsChallenge Video

Thanks to Smith you won't have to pay attention to another #InMyFeelingsChallenge video ever again.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Jury Photocall - The 70th Annual Cannes Film Festival

Source: Laurent KOFFEL / Getty

Okay, we know you are probably over the #InMyFeelingsChallenge, but thanks to Will Smith you won’t have to pay attention to another video ever again.

The new king of Instagram while on vacation in Budapest decided to partake in the latest social media craze and essentially laid it to rest. The megastar turned vlogger scaled a Budapest bridge and stiffly (he blamed it on fear) hit the dance moves made famous by social media star Shiggy to Drake’s hit record “In My Feelings” off his recent project Scorpion.

As with anything Will does on his IG, he utilized his top-notch production team to put together the insane clip that features the use of drones. The positive reaction following the video’s release was instantaneous with celebs and fans praising Smith’s video and declaring in unison he won, and no more videos need to be made.

We see no lies here, and if you don’t have notifications turned on for the Will Smith’s Instagram account at this point, you are missing out on life. It’s just amazing how fast Smith mastered social media in his short time on it.

Photo:

He Wins: Will Smith Scales A Bridge In Epic #InMyFeelingsChallenge Video was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

16 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading He Wins: Will Smith Scales A Bridge In Epic #InMyFeelingsChallenge Video

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close