Tekashi69 Begged Judge For Bail, Denied

6ix9ine is looking kind of shook in that photo.

Tekashi69 is stuck in jail. On Thursday (July 13), after begging a judge for bail, the Bushwick rapper was denied.

Reports Page Six:

The facially tattooed rhymer was picked up at JFK on a Texas warrant for skipping out on a court date to face charges that he’d choked a fan.

“I’ve been very remorseful for my lack of responsibility. In the short time I’ve been incarcerated, I’ve learned my lesson to be more respectful,” said Tekashi, who looked terrified at the prospect of a return to the slammer.

“I was not very responsible knowing it was that serious of a warrant for a misdemeanor,” he said, admitting that he opted to go on a European tour instead of showing up for the court date.

But Justice Ann Scherzer refused to release him and shot back sternly, “Even though you think it’s just a misdemeanor, it’s a crime.”

A day prior, Tekashi’s lawyer argued that the rapper would be in great danger if he were to remain in jail because of his fame. Actually, it would be more so because of his trolling, but that’s another story.

For now, Tekashi will remain locked up until July 20, when he is then extradited to Houston to face the charges for allegedly choking out a 16-year-old in a mall.

