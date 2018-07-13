Everyone can’t be a geographical genius.

Some of us are horrible with directions and couldn’t remember a street name to save our life.

But when it comes to larger territory, say the state or country you live in, you’d think folks would be able to point it out on a map — especially if you grew up around maps in elementary school, or I don’t know, have Google Maps on your phone.

But it appears geographical knowledge is too much to ask for some people in L.A. Jimmy Kimmel and his team asked random folks to locate countries on a map, and many of their answers were tragic.

Peep the clip below and make sure you wait till the end to watch a genius name countries like they’re A,B,C’s.

Wow: You’d Be Surprised How Many People Can’t Point The U.S. Out On A Map was originally published on globalgrind.com

