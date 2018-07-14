CLOSE
Leaked Survelliance Footage Shows Phoenix Sun’s Players Involved In A Huge Elevator Brawl

Utah Jazz v Phoenix Suns

Source: Christian Petersen / Getty

NBA Baller Involved In A Hotel Elevator Brawl

Former Phoenix Sun point guard Tyler Ulis was involved in a hotel elevator brawl back in May 2017. TMZ Sports obtained video of Ulis being jumped in an elevator by a group of men.Former teammate and close friend Devin Booker and two other men came to his defense.

 

 

The altercation allegdely began after Ulis was holding an elevator for his friends when another group of men was attempting to get on. Ulis is seen on video blocking the group and a fight broke out. As the fight spilled into the hallway, Booker and some of he and Ulis’ other friends found the men and a second fight broke out.

Devin Booker covered his face with a bandana to conceal his identity but did not seem to punch anyone from the surveillance footage. Cops were called to the scene but no arrests were made.

