Tinker Hatfield Admits The Air Jordan 15 Was Wack [VIDEO]

Can't win them all.

Air Jordan 15

Source: Nike / NIke

You gotta admire the man’s honesty. Tinker Hatfield aka the Shoe Gawd thanks to his design of the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 11, Air Max 90, and more, admits that his worst Air Jordan design was the Air Jordan 15. 

TMZ caught up with Hatfield and asked him which of his Jordan designs is relegated to the bottom of the list.

“The 15,” said Hatfield with minimal hesitation. “It was toward the end of when I wanted to stop doing Jordans for a while, at least. I just don’t think I brought that baby home quite right. The concept was good…it was modern and meant to represent the way his tongue hangs out.”

But nah, Hatfield admitted he didn’t follow through because he was “worn out” at that time.

At the top of the list, which should be no surprise, is the Air Jordan 11. Interestingly, he details how Nike told him to stop working on the shoe because Jordan had retired and was playing pro baseball at the time.

Little did they know…

Peep the interview below.

Tinker Hatfield Admits The Air Jordan 15 Was Wack [VIDEO]

