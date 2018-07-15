CLOSE
National
The King Arrives: LeBron Enters Stadium

The fans lose it when they see James in purple and gold for the first time.

2016 NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers Airport Arrival

Lakers fans were ecstatic to see LeBron James enter a Las Vegas Summer League game in purple and gold shorts. They welcomed their new king with a standing ovation that immediately erased years of heated Kobe vs. LeBron arguments.

Bron greeted his new teammate Brandon Ingram on the sidelines as fans looked on and prospects competed for a chance to play beside the King next spring.

Lake Show stans, hit the jump to see Kobe Bryant’s summer league highlight tape from 1996.

