Azealia Banks Blasts Wild ‘N Out, Says She Was Ambushed By Colorism Jokes

Another day and Azealia Banks is complaining. This time the enigmatic artist is blasting Nick Cannon’s Wild ‘N Out for allegedly ambushing her with tasteless colorism jokes during a taping.

Banks claim she had been invited just to perform and wasn’t supposed to participate in the freestyle battle portion where feelings are known to get hurt.

Instead, Banks claims she got hit with the jig, particularly with jokes about her brown skin and being called ugly, which caused her to cry.

“They planned this – hit me on short notice, told me I didn’t have to participate in the coon ass freestyle battles ,(not my style) and I was to sing my song and go home. I show up and some guy who’s darker than me starts calling me ugly and being colorist, then all of a sudden a choir of the most disgustingly basic, local, cattle call “urban” pseudo comedic “FAT BECause You sit in a chair all day” greasy soul food induced south of the mason Dixon ,self hatred,” read part of her message on Instagram.

She added, “Ass It#backwards, post-Jim crow , post traumatic slave disorder true self esteem less, Ward of the state CLOWNS with their low scale and highly UNimpressive resumes, start going off about how the beautiful Azealia Banks looks! I’ve never felt so much hate and rage for anyone else than I did in that moment.”

Due to Banks’ history, we gotta hear both sides. Also worth mentioning, Banks posted photos relaying she had a good time, including meeting Lil Yachty, at the taping.

Nick Cannon has responded (see on the flip).

