CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

King S#!t: World Cup Winner Kylian Mbappé Donates $400,000 Winnings

The org gives free lessons to hospitalized and disabled children.

5 reads
Leave a comment
FBL-WC-2018-LUX-FRA

Source: FRANCK FIFE / Getty

19-year-old Kylian Mbappé is the third youngest World Cup Player ever, and one of a handful of Black stars that lead team France to victory.

According to reports, Mbappé (whose family hails from Cameroon) has donated 100% of his World Cup winnings to a charity that gives sports lessons to disabled and hospitalized children.

Hit the jump to meet the other heroes of France’s world champion team. More than half of the French team’s starter are African immigrants.

King S#!t: World Cup Winner Kylian Mbappé Donates $400,000 Winnings was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

16 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading King S#!t: World Cup Winner Kylian Mbappé Donates $400,000 Winnings

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close