19-year-old Kylian Mbappé is the third youngest World Cup Player ever, and one of a handful of Black stars that lead team France to victory.
According to reports, Mbappé (whose family hails from Cameroon) has donated 100% of his World Cup winnings to a charity that gives sports lessons to disabled and hospitalized children.
More than half of the French team's starter are African immigrants.
King S#!t: World Cup Winner Kylian Mbappé Donates $400,000 Winnings was originally published on globalgrind.com