Wiz Khalifa Talks About How He Stays Connected With His Son [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Wiz Khalifa is a successful rapper that is known for his dynamic music. He spoke with “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” about going back into the gym and doing martial arts. Wiz mentioned that on his first day he threw up before warm ups were even over, but he will continue to do this.

He is on the road a lot, but always makes time for his son. When he’s off he drops him off from school plays video games and so much more. Wiz mentioned that his son is like his best friend.

He also talked about how they Facetime all the time and enjoy their time together. Headkrack spoke about a hip hop Mortal Kombat and Wiz would love that. He thinks Snoop Dogg, DMX and several other rappers would be in it.

