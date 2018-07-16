“The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” talked about if they would rather have bomb sex or stability in a relationship. Gary With Da Tea believes he rather have stability because the sex will come. Rickey Smiley would like stability as well because it’s sexy.
Most of the callers rather have stability because if you’re struggling you won’t want to have sex with anyone. Another caller said she rather have good sex because she’s stable by herself. Beyonce Alowishus mentioned that most the men are telling lies about wanting stability because they will still go out and cheat. What would you rather have?
RELATED: Special K Explains Why You Shouldn’t Marry The Woman Who Gives You Bomb Sex [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Raiders’ Gareon Conley Sues Woman Who Accused Him Of Sexual Assault
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: MTV’s “Catfish” Resumes Filming After Sexual Assault Claims Against Host Found Baseless
The Latest:
- ‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Jackie Christie’s Play Brings The Group Together Peacefully
- ‘LHHATLS7’ Reunion Recap: Spice Keeps It Real About Tommie’s Bad Behavior
- Man Tied His Gun To A Balloon To Make Suicide Look Like A Murder
- 90’s Kids Rejoice: ‘Rugrats’ Has Been Green-Lit For New Episodes And A Live-Acton Movie
- Wiz Khalifa “Rolling Papers 2,” Desiigner “Shoot” & More | Daily Visuals 7.16.18
- Black Tony Feels Some Type Of Way About T.I. & Tiny Getting Back Together [EXCLUSIVE]
- How Drake Lost 2 Battles, But Won The War [EXCLUSIVE]
- Would You Rather Have Bomb Sex Or Stability In A Relationship? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Did Snoop Dogg Cheat On His Wife With The Woman Who Falsely Accused Offset Of Getting Her Pregnant? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Wiz Khalifa Talks About How He Stays Connected With His Son [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Meetings [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]
"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Meetings [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]
1. "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" MeetingsSource:Breakwind Ent. 1 of 6
2. "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" MeetingsSource:Breakwind Ent. 2 of 6
3. "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" MeetingsSource:Breakwind Ent. 3 of 6
4. "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" MeetingsSource:Breakwind Ent. 4 of 6
5. "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" MeetingsSource:Breakwind Ent. 5 of 6
6. "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" MeetingsSource:Breakwind Ent. 6 of 6
Would You Rather Have Bomb Sex Or Stability In A Relationship? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com