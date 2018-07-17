CLOSE
National
Home > National

90’s Kids Rejoice: ‘Rugrats’ Has Been Green-Lit For New Episodes And A Live-Acton Movie

0 reads
Leave a comment
Rugrats in London/bus

Source: Tony Harris – PA Images / Getty

‘Rugrats’ Is Being Revived With New Episodes and Live-Action Film

Ah, the 90’s. Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures have announced a revival of the popular cartoon staple Rugrats. A 26-episode order for a new season has been green-lit, as well as a CGI live-action film.

Production has reportedly been started on the new episodes that will introduce some new characters, but it will still retain some of our faves like Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, Lil, Susie, and Angelica. As for the movie, its on schedule to be released on November 13, 2020.

Rugrats is hands-down one of the most celebrated cartoons in TV history, and we are thrilled for a whole new audience to meet these iconic characters in brand-new adventures,” says Sarah Levy, COO of Viacom Media Networks and Interim President at Nickelodeon. “What was true in 1991 when the original show premiered is still true today: kids are fascinated with the world of babies. We can’t wait for today’s kids to meet Tommy, Chuckie and pals.”

90’s Kids Rejoice: ‘Rugrats’ Has Been Green-Lit For New Episodes And A Live-Acton Movie was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

16 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading 90’s Kids Rejoice: ‘Rugrats’ Has Been Green-Lit For New Episodes And A Live-Acton Movie

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close