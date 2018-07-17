CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Wiz Khalifa “Rolling Papers 2,” Desiigner “Shoot” & More | Daily Visuals 7.16.18

Wiz Khalifa auditions for Hollywood actions movies and Desiigner's thugging it at home. Today's Daily Visuals

0 reads
Leave a comment

The day Wiz Khalifa doesn’t spark up an L in a music video is the day that Wiz Khalifa is done with the game.

Needless to say for his visual to “Rolling Papers 2” the Pittsburgh spitter lights a spliff but also gets his vengeance on as he rides for his dog. We mean that, he literally took down a bunch of dudes who kidnapped his K-9. What can we say? Dogs become family, man.

Desiigner meanwhile keeps to the comfort of his own home where he poses with a machete like he was Jason Vorhees in his clip to “Shoot.” With a title like that you’d think he floss some toast instead of a machete but whatever.

Check out the rest of todays drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Princess Nokia, Jay Critch, and more.

WIZ KHALIFA – “ROLLING PAPERS 2”

DESIIGNER – “SHOOT”

PRINCESS NOKIA – “MORPHINE”

BLACK ATLASS – “PAIN & PLEASURE”

JAY CRITCH – “SAME TEAM”

6LACK – “SWITCH”

CODE GREEN FT. KHARY – “ON THE LOW”

RO RANSOM – “WRAITH”

Wiz Khalifa “Rolling Papers 2,” Desiigner “Shoot” & More | Daily Visuals 7.16.18 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

16 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading Wiz Khalifa “Rolling Papers 2,” Desiigner “Shoot” & More | Daily Visuals 7.16.18

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close