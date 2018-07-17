Meet The First Black Beauty Queen To Win Miss Universe Great Britain

This is the epitome of #BlackGirlMagic!

For the first time since its inception in 1952, a Black woman has been crowned Miss Universe Great Britain.

“It’s really humbling and I think it’s also a privilege for me to become the first black woman who is crowned Miss Universe Great Britain,” Dee-Ann Kentish Rogers recently told BuzzFeed News.

“I believe that this is the direction that the pageant has been going in for the last couple of years because Britain is a diverse nation, we are a multicultural society and it is time that that diversity is seen on a stage where other young black girls and girls of all ethnicities can see that this is something for everybody not just some of us,” the 25-year-old added.

During the competition, Rogers beat out 40 women from Newport, Wales, England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and British overseas territories. She is from Anguilla and was crowned Ms. Anguilla in 2017.