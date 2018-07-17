CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#RealNews: Curtis Snow Visits Morehouse Entrepreneurship Class

Snow talks Netflix deal, gentrification and new mentorship program.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Curtis Snow

Source: Chilly-O / @ChillyOLovesYou

Curtis Snow, the star and director of the Netflix hit Snow On Tha Bluff spoke to students at Morehouse College for the Entrepreneurship center’s final “TREP Talk” of the year.

Watch via Twitter moments below.

Livestream here via Periscope.

In his latest #RealNews update for @GlobalGrind, Curtis Snow talks about his Morehouse visit and his next moves, including a non-profit program that helps independent artists.

Hit the jump to hear from the man himself.

#RealNews: Curtis Snow Visits Morehouse Entrepreneurship Class was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

16 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading #RealNews: Curtis Snow Visits Morehouse Entrepreneurship Class

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close