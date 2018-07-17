CLOSE
Funny But True: A Visual Representation Of Us Letting Jokes Fly On Twitter While The Nation Is In Turmoil

US-VOTE-TRUMP

Source: KENA BETANCUR / Getty

It’s been 1 year, 178 days, 4 hours, 16 minutes and 32 seconds that Trump has been President, which equals 543 days of pure chaos and mayhem.

 

Dealing with that much trauma means folks will try to find joy by any means necessary. Hence the reason why the innanets have zero chill.

But having “no chill” and finding the laughter in all things is how this generation copes with the madness of the world. Which is why the video below by @RoccoAvallone is so damn funny:

The footage was filmed earlier this year when a guy dressed as Elmo made his way through a Kensington trash fire in Philly. Sesame Street meets South Street, smh.

 

So the next time you feel that it’s not the right time to let the jokes off, always remember that people grieve differently. Some get angry, and some post the most hilarious memes the Internet has seen.

 

But all with the intention to heal, ya know?

via GIPHY

This list is not in any specific order.

