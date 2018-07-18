CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Kanye West Wanted To Shoot Pornographic Videos For “TLOP” Back In 2016: Report

11 reads
Leave a comment
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 12, 2017

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

Via | HotNewHipHop

Author Bret Easton Ellis says Kanye reached out to him to write “pornographic content for ‘TLOP’.”

It appears Kanye West wanted to make some pornographic videos in support of The Life Of Pablo a couple years ago. Author Bret Easton Ellis revealed in his latest podcast episode that Kanye West had asked him to write pornographic video content for tracks on The Life of Pablo.

Ellis said that Kanye had gotten in touch with him a few years ago in order to make “pornographic videos on tracks he had recorded during The Life of Pablo sessions.” He also added that “Kanye is, yes, a genius, and every hour I spent with him was more than worth it, even if the project never happened.”

READ MORE

 

Kanye West Wanted To Shoot Pornographic Videos For “TLOP” Back In 2016: Report was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

16 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading Kanye West Wanted To Shoot Pornographic Videos For “TLOP” Back In 2016: Report

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close