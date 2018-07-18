CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Whew, Chile The Disrespect: 6 Times Wendy Williams (Almost) Got Cursed Out

0 reads
Leave a comment
#HealthyHeartSelfie Challenge

Source: Rommel Demano / Getty

Wendy Williams‘ career in media has spanned over 20 years — and the fast talking, abrasive, Jersey girl is still the same old “say it like you mean it” Wendy from back in her radio days.

 

People have been complaining for years about how Wendy is trash because of her opinionated persona. But the gag is, she has the highest rated morning talk show, which means folks are tuning in just to see the madness unfold.

 

Wendy wasn’t always on TV and safe from getting hands put on her by pissed off celebs. Once upon a time, it was just her, her guest and a mic. But that still didn’t stop the media queen from coming at peoples’ necks.

Hit the flip to check out some of the many time Ms. Williams almost got her behind handed to her on a platter.

via GIPHY

Whew, Chile The Disrespect: 6 Times Wendy Williams (Almost) Got Cursed Out was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

16 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading Whew, Chile The Disrespect: 6 Times Wendy Williams (Almost) Got Cursed Out

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close