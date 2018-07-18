CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

New Footage Of Bankroll Fresh’s Final Moments Surface

The Atlanta rapper was gunned down in March 2016. Rival No Plug will not face charges as police determined the shooting was in self-defense.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Source: Photo: Instagram/TheCamKirk

The 2016 shooting death of Atlanta rapper Bankroll Fresh sent shockwaves through the industry and snuffed out the momentum of the rising rapper. In new footage released by police, the final moments of Bankroll Fresh’s life were revealed and support the investigation’s conclusion that the shooting was in self-defense.

Local outlet 11Alive.com reports:

“Our investigation determined that he was shot in self-defense,” Sgt. John Chafee with the Atlanta Police Department told 11Alive last month.

No charges will be filed in connection to the case.

Now, weeks after closing their investigation, police have released the entire case file. The documents included the name of the previously-unknown shooter and video of a fight between White and another rival rapper from inside the studio.

According to the investigation report 11Alive obtained, there was previous bad blood between White and the rapper No Plug, whose real name is Mendez Owens. Owens was reportedly invited to the Street Execs Studio off Defoors Place that night to try and make peace between the two men.

The APD tried to make charges stick to Owens but the footage of that fateful night went in his favor.

Photo: Getty

New Footage Of Bankroll Fresh’s Final Moments Surface was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

16 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading New Footage Of Bankroll Fresh’s Final Moments Surface

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close